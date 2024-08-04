Worldcoin (WLD) One Day Volume Hits $138.53 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $499.71 million and $138.53 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,300,434 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 316,017,720.4935717 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.73669957 USD and is down -7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $127,776,684.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

