WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $715,712.76 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

