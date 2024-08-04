Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 1,598,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 252.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on XHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

