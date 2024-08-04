Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $380.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $322.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

