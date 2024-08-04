Zentry Price Down 25.3% This Week (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Zentry has a market cap of $96.37 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zentry has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

About Zentry

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,789,102,893 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01676215 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $6,234,708.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

