Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $242,757,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,130. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

