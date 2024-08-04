Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.10

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.10 and traded as high as $54.23. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 62,340 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.