Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.10

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.10 and traded as high as $54.23. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 62,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.20, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

