1stdibs.Com (DIBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIBS opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.97. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,054,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,111,248. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

