1stdibs.Com (DIBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
Shares of DIBS opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.97. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
