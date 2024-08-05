Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of AXDX stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.57.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
