Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $80.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

