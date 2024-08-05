Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Buys C$50,002.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 565,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

AAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

