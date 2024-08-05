Aion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $575.66 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $942,801.30 and $575.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008578 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.