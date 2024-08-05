Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.74. 1,832,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,808. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

