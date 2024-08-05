Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$828,006.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,052 shares of company stock worth $3,409,101. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$24.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.09. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

