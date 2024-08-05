Alight (ALIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alight to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Alight

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alight

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.