Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 7107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,865,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 9,647.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,069 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 10,025,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,487,000 after purchasing an additional 996,152 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 11,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 842,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 835,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

