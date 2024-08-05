Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of AEE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $85.74.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

