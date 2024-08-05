American Healthcare REIT, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 5th (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT’s (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 5th. American Healthcare REIT had issued 56,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AHR stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 519,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

