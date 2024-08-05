Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $75.71

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

