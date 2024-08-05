Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $51.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.61. Andersons has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on ANDE

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.