Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,377 shares of company stock worth $15,989,384. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

