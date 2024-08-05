AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Sells £2,340,000 in Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Hopkinson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.51), for a total value of £2,340,000 ($3,010,033.44).

AO World Stock Performance

AO opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £660.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,284.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. AO World plc has a 52-week low of GBX 61.99 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AO World from GBX 52 ($0.67) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AO World from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 150 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital raised AO World to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.54) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Further Reading

