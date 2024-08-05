APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.83

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 328277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

APA Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in APA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $11,050,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in APA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

