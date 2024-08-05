API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.40

API3 (API3) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $162.11 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 137,793,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,946,180 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

