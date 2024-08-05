Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Down 40.4% This Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $116.35 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00037615 USD and is down -13.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,102,697.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

