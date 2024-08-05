Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,052 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.
GEV stock traded down $9.30 on Friday, reaching $164.73. 3,314,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
