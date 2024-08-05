Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,050 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,747,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.