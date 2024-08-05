ARPA (ARPA) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last Week

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ARPA has a market capitalization of $44.59 million and $17.42 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARPA has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.02906103 USD and is down -19.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $10,310,245.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

