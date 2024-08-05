Arweave (AR) Trading 41.3% Lower Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $18.82 or 0.00034889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $84.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.00568318 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00066857 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000126 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
