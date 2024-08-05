Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.95 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ABG traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $232.80. 119,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,055. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.