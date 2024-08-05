Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $30.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of ASPN opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,776,944 shares of company stock valued at $90,299,843 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $217,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

