Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY24 guidance at at least $6.29 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $181.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.62. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $224.06. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

