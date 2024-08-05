Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ASTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised Astrana Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.
Astrana Health Trading Down 6.4 %
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
About Astrana Health
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
