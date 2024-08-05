Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 446,292 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,941,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.27. 1,203,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

