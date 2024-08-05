Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1,113.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avnet by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. 760,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,560. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

