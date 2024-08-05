AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,308.08

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $897.44 or 0.01649030 BTC on popular exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $96,308.08 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

