Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Axonics Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 284,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,734. Axonics has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -214.38 and a beta of 0.83.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
