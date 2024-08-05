BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells $303,314.48 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

