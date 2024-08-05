Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.
CARS traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cars.com by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after buying an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 94.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 206,415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cars.com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
