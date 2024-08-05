Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,184 shares of company stock worth $1,959,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cars.com by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after buying an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 94.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 206,415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cars.com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.