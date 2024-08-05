Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 76,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

