BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. 1,653,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,810. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

