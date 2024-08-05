Benchmark Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $56.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 476,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,512. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $812,355 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

