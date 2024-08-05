Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMEA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 312,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,906. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.