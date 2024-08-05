BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 292,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,018. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 41.4% in the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 12.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 9.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

