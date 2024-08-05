Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $35.99 or 0.00066127 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $710.34 million and approximately $39.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,422.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.46 or 0.00555761 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00034748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,738,316 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

