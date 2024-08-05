Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Insider Buys C$262,547.58 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 100,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$262,547.58.

Riot Platforms, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 360 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$959.04.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 1,132 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$2,898.03.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 52,600 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$112,564.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 700 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$1,637.65.

Bitfarms Trading Down 11.9 %

TSE:BITF traded down C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$3.03. 4,012,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,330. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

