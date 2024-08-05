BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.73) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

