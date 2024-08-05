BMO Capital Markets Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $55.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 417,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,216,324.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,216,324.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $812,355. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

