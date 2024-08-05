Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$78.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.00 and a 12-month high of C$80.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

