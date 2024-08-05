Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 50,500 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,060,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 239,173 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $1,040,402.55.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 266,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KVH Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 187.2% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 162,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

